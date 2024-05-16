Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Down 16.1% in April

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 2.6 %

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.55. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Presima Securities ULC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,276 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.