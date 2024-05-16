Critical Analysis: United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) & Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) and Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Community Banks and Stock Yards Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $1.31 billion 2.44 $187.54 million $1.54 17.49 Stock Yards Bancorp $438.92 million 3.28 $107.75 million $3.56 13.76

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Stock Yards Bancorp. Stock Yards Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

United Community Banks has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United Community Banks and Stock Yards Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 3 2 0 2.40 Stock Yards Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

United Community Banks currently has a consensus target price of $30.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.59%. Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.04%. Given United Community Banks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than Stock Yards Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Banks and Stock Yards Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 13.62% 8.02% 0.93% Stock Yards Bancorp 22.86% 12.51% 1.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Community Banks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. United Community Banks pays out 59.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Summary

United Community Banks beats Stock Yards Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also offers lending services, including real estate, consumer, and commercial loans, to individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations, as well as secured and unsecured, and mortgage loans. In addition, it originates loans partially guaranteed by the SBA and USDA loan programs. Further, the company provides wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities, as well as invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the U.S. treasury, the U.S. agency, and municipal obligations. Additionally, it offers reinsurance on a property insurance contract; insurance agency services; treasury management; credit cards; payment and commerce solution, equipment finance, investment advisory, and other related financial services; brokerage services; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services. This segment also provides securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer. The WM&T segment provides investment management, financial and retirement planning, and trust and estate services, as well as retirement plan management for businesses and corporations. It provides services in Louisville, central, eastern, and northern Kentucky, as well as Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

