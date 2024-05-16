Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Short Interest Update

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $1,448,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 389,610 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 493,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 353,404 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,002,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 321,254 shares during the period. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRON shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Cronos Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.11. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.12.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 61.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

