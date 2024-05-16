Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on July 5th

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Crown Crafts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

CRWS opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. Crown Crafts has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

