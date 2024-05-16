Cummins Inc. (CMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.68 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Cummins has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $292.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.83 and its 200-day moving average is $256.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,169 shares of company stock worth $11,806,095. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

