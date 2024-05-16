Currys (LON:CURY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.60

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72.60 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 71.40 ($0.90), with a volume of 425831719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.35 ($0.82).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CURY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 67 ($0.84) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.80) target price on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 77.80 ($0.98).

Currys Price Performance

Currys Company Profile

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.55. The company has a market cap of £797.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,773.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

