Currys (LON:CURY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.60

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72.60 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 71.40 ($0.90), with a volume of 425831719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.35 ($0.82).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CURY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 67 ($0.84) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.80) target price on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 77.80 ($0.98).
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CURY
Currys Price Performance
Currys Company Profile
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Currys
- What are earnings reports?
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.