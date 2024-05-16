CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2024 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2024 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.00.

5/9/2024 – CytomX Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

5/9/2024 – CytomX Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.25 to $3.59. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.50.

5/1/2024 – CytomX Therapeutics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

4/23/2024 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2024 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.85.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $42,266.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 35,024 shares of company stock valued at $73,200 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 126,850 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

