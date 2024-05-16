D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.41.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $157.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.46. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

