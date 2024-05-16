DCC plc (DCC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 133.53 on July 18th

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 133.53 ($1.68) per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $63.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DCC Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 6,065 ($76.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,631.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,548.74. The firm has a market cap of £6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,788.92, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 4,145 ($52.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,065 ($76.17).

Get DCC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($87.92) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,700 ($71.59) to GBX 5,800 ($72.85) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

DCC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.