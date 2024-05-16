Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Cut to Hold at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Decisive Dividend’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Decisive Dividend Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DE stock opened at C$7.83 on Monday. Decisive Dividend has a fifty-two week low of C$6.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Decisive Dividend alerts:

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.01). Decisive Dividend had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of C$35.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.60 million. Research analysts expect that Decisive Dividend will post 0.5597098 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Decisive Dividend

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

In other news, Director Michael Bruce Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$59,125.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,898 shares of company stock worth $41,624. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.