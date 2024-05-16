Deckers Outdoor (DECK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $903.68 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $424.36 and a 52-week high of $956.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $873.94 and its 200 day moving average is $779.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $864.00 price target (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $875.00 to $860.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $902.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,647.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $13,518,416 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

