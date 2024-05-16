Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Daiwa Capital Markets from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $436.93.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $414.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $398.35 and its 200-day moving average is $385.79. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $904,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 107.1% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 283.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 134,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,049,000 after purchasing an additional 99,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.