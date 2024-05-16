Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $436.93.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $414.02 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $398.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after purchasing an additional 838,813 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after buying an additional 269,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after buying an additional 263,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

