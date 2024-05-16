Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Lowered to C$43.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DFY. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$48.32.

Shares of DFY stock opened at C$43.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.85. The stock has a market cap of C$5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.65. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.09 and a 1 year high of C$47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.6566549 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

