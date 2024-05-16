Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $35.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Deluxe traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 14336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on Deluxe in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Deluxe

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,666 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 173,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,142.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,002,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,502,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,655,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.85%.

About Deluxe

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.