Dennis Thomas St Sells 4,000 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,690,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,059,000 after acquiring an additional 450,685 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $11,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 24.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,569,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after acquiring an additional 310,390 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,705,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,924,000 after acquiring an additional 135,687 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $3,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Articles

