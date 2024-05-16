dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.48.

dentalcorp Stock Up 0.3 %

About dentalcorp

DNTL opened at C$6.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.50. dentalcorp has a 52 week low of C$5.27 and a 52 week high of C$8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.04.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

