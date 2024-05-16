dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) PT Lowered to C$10.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.48.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

dentalcorp Company Profile

Shares of TSE DNTL opened at C$6.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. dentalcorp has a 1-year low of C$5.27 and a 1-year high of C$8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.04.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

