Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued on Sunday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.50 to C$41.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.92.

Shares of GDI opened at C$35.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$525.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$35.01 and a 52 week high of C$49.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$642.90 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 0.78%.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

