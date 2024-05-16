Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.61. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of C$209.50 and a 1-year high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries ( TSE:LAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.35 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$604.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$603.05 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

