Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.61. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.
Lassonde Industries Price Performance
Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of C$209.50 and a 1-year high of C$269.18.
Lassonde Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.
About Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.
