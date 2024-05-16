Desjardins Cuts Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target to C$5.65

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$5.92 to C$5.65 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “tender” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital cut shares of Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Karora Resources from C$8.73 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Karora Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of Karora Resources stock opened at C$5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.68. The firm has a market cap of C$962.60 million, a PE ratio of 107.80 and a beta of 2.08. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.60 and a 1 year high of C$5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$101.78 million for the quarter. Karora Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.14%. Analysts expect that Karora Resources will post 0.3101085 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

