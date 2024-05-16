Desjardins Raises GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$53.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.92.

TSE:GDI opened at C$35.76 on Monday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$35.01 and a 12-month high of C$49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.56. The firm has a market cap of C$525.31 million, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.99.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$622.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$642.90 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.1606973 EPS for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

