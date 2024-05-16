Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

DB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3313 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

