DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after buying an additional 66,348 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 5,791.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,574,000 after buying an additional 456,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $129.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.57. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,004 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,270 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

