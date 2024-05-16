DHI Group’s (DHX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $7.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

DHI Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $2.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $121.58 million, a P/E ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 0.97.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 16,342 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,653,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 344,014 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 172,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 531,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 170,964 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

Featured Articles

