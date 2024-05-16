Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.46% from the company’s current price.

DNTH has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DNTH opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $812.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $630,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $497,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

