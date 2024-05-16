Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,055,506 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.67% of Mueller Industries worth $196,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $160,181.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,399.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $160,181.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,399.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,169 shares of company stock worth $3,391,302 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Mueller Industries stock opened at $59.07 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $60.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $849.65 million for the quarter.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLI. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

