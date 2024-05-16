Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 506,582 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,582 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.78% of Aptiv worth $198,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $781,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 89,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 179,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $81.72 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average of $80.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.