Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 534,650 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,294,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.72% of Genworth Financial worth $202,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 114,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,821,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 797,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 127,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GNW stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.08. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

About Genworth Financial



Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

