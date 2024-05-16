Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 94,854 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,059,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.97% of First American Financial worth $197,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 56,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,563,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,988,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,994,000 after acquiring an additional 473,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF opened at $56.92 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAF. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

