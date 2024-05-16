Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,008 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.87% of M&T Bank worth $199,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in M&T Bank by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,608 shares of company stock valued at $12,997,154. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

MTB opened at $154.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $156.65.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

