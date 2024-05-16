Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 122,786 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.67% of Oshkosh worth $189,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,750,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Oshkosh by 410.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.4% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 583,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $121.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

