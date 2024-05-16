Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 196,857 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,017,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,857 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.50% of Adient worth $182,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adient by 407.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 387,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 311,245 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adient by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 309,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,247,000 after acquiring an additional 271,786 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 1,127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 158,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Adient by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 263,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

