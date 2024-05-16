Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Roper Technologies worth $183,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 144,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 470.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 172,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,204,000 after purchasing an additional 48,932 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $531.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $537.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.06 and a 12-month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

