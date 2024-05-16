Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,026,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,190 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.64% of US Foods worth $182,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 152,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 42,452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,651,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 65,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,423.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $55.05 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on US Foods from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

