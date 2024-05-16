Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $180.94 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Amphenol worth $180,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 21.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,090,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,579,000 after buying an additional 729,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,661,480,000 after acquiring an additional 691,964 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,283,360,000 after purchasing an additional 653,354 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 564,110 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $38,775,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE APH opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.77 and a 1 year high of $132.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

