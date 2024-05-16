Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $183.19 Million Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,076,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.56% of Nelnet worth $183,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nelnet by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet Stock Performance

Shares of NNI stock opened at $110.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 35.15 and a current ratio of 48.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.42. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $110.70.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $579.96 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Stories

