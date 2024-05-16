Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $183.19 Million Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,076,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.56% of Nelnet worth $183,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nelnet by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nelnet Stock Performance
Shares of NNI stock opened at $110.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 35.15 and a current ratio of 48.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.42. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $110.70.
Nelnet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NNI
Nelnet Company Profile
Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nelnet
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.