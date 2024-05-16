Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $192.13 Million Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924,108 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.66% of Southwestern Energy worth $192,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. FMR LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,735,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after buying an additional 2,744,656 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $120,352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after acquiring an additional 203,452 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,933,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,169,000 after acquiring an additional 370,652 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.21.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

