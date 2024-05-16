Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $196.90 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,038,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,959 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.39% of W. P. Carey worth $196,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 44,788 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 47,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $951,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC stock opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.56%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

