Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $200.87 Million Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,666,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,062 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.21% of Kyndryl worth $200,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KD. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $1,537,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $1,161,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

KD stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $28.19.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KD shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

