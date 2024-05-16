Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $202.01 Million Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,277,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.63% of Perrigo worth $202,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,694.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Perrigo by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at $439,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PRGO opened at $30.22 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

