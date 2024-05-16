Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $203.02 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,427,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,906 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.48% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $203,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 238,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

HST opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

