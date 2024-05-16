Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $203,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS stock opened at $94.39 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

