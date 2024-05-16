Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.69% of Fabrinet worth $186,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,195,000 after acquiring an additional 174,945 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,709,000 after acquiring an additional 159,037 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,309,000 after acquiring an additional 369,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Fabrinet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 496,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $236.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.95. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $91.16 and a twelve month high of $238.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

