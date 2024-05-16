Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,839,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.07% of TD SYNNEX worth $197,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,701,000 after buying an additional 34,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $4,575,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX opened at $124.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.78. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $124.82.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

