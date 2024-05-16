Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 193,957 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,352,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.70% of Howard Hughes worth $201,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $48,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $140,501.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at $676,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HHH opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.48. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $86.72.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $335.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.32 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 58.21%. Analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

