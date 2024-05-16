Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 277,636 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,976,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,636 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Emerson Electric worth $192,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Emerson Electric by 46.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 250,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,902 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 58,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $114.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.