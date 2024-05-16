Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 33,101 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.75% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $181,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $202.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.54 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,761 shares of company stock worth $5,223,959 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.