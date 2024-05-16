Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 765,070 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,130,774 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 765,070 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.04% of Huntington Bancshares worth $192,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after buying an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,277,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,439,000 after buying an additional 7,271,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,925,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,421,000 after buying an additional 3,438,552 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,273,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,449,000 after buying an additional 744,443 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,731 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

