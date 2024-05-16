Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,203 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.61% of DuPont de Nemours worth $200,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 83,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 411,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.2 %

DD stock opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $79.63.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

